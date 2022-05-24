Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Downgraded to Accumulate at Johnson Rice

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DVN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Shares of DVN traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.90. The stock had a trading volume of 282,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,966,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average of $53.29. The company has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.61.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,254 shares of company stock worth $11,316,229 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

