DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DICE Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ:DICE traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 269,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.75 and a quick ratio of 20.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22. DICE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $40.50.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). On average, research analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,428,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,592,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,627,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,750,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

