DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Lowered to $130.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 72.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.82.

NYSE DKS opened at $75.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.98. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $73.66 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $996,333.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,105.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,920,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

