Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:DGI9)

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of DGI9 opened at GBX 115 ($1.45) on Tuesday. Digital 9 Infrastructure has a 52 week low of GBX 103.80 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 119 ($1.50). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 112.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 110.64.

Get Digital 9 Infrastructure alerts:

Digital 9 Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.