Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to Issue $1.22 Quarterly Dividend

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%.

Digital Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Digital Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 308.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to earn $7.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

NYSE:DLR traded up $3.11 on Tuesday, hitting $136.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,910. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $124.35 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.04 and its 200 day moving average is $149.96. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,969,000 after buying an additional 16,969 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.21.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

