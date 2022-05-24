Digital Turbine (APPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

APPS stock opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.86. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $93.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.34.

APPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

