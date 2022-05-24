Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.66-$1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.86. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.34.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APPS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.20.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

