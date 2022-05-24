Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Dillard’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 239.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Dillard’s has a dividend payout ratio of 4.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $19.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

Get Dillard's alerts:

DDS traded down $13.24 on Tuesday, reaching $235.74. The company had a trading volume of 456,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $128.39 and a 1 year high of $416.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.83.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by $8.01. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

In other news, Director Warren A. Stephens purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.51 per share, with a total value of $4,610,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,102,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 2,550.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth about $9,460,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.