Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.56.

Several analysts have commented on DSEY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Diversey from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

DSEY opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. Diversey has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.63 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diversey will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSEY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

