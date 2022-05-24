DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DCGO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

DCGO stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $6.40. 590,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,227. DocGo has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.67.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $117.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that DocGo will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,545,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DocGo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,013,000. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

