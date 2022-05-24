Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.

DLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.34. 997,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $104.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.05.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.31%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,288.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

