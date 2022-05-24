Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dollar Tree have outpaced the industry in the past year on robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. The company reported ninth startight quarter of earnings beat in the quarter. Earnings benefited from sales and comps growth. Compelling results from the H2, Dollar Tree Plus and the new Combo Stores, which are part of the company’s key initiatives, also aided results. The company completed the rollout of its $1.25 price point initiative to every Dollar Tree store across the United States in February 2022, more than two months ahead of time. It provided a decent view for fiscal 2022. However, higher freight costs impacted margins in the fiscal fourth quarter, leading to a year-over-year decline in bottom-line. Higher freight and supply-chain disruptions are likely to persist in fiscal 2022.”

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.95.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.27. The company had a trading volume of 19,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,357. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.63. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.