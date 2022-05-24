Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DLTR. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.95.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.93. 14,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.63. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 25.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 20.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 438,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,155,000 after acquiring an additional 73,405 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 14.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,213,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,311,000 after acquiring an additional 156,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

