Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.38.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $83.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.13. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

