Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:DCUE) to Issue Dividend of $1.81

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:DCUE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 1.8125 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE DCUE opened at $101.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.66. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $94.40 and a 52 week high of $103.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCUE. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 4,984.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

