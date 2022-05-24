Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Domo’s earnings. Domo posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domo will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Domo.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

In other Domo news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $175,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $100,259.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,393.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,410 in the last quarter. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 1,609.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 67,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 63,374 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Domo by 255.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Domo by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 691,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,315,000 after buying an additional 186,844 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Domo by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Domo by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 33,356 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domo stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.44. 209,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,907. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.15.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

