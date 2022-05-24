Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Acquires $206,652.36 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 13,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $206,652.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,672,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,059,805.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,344 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,395.44.

On Monday, May 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,480 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $99,273.60.

On Friday, May 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,895 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $163,642.90.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,941 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $117,844.44.

On Monday, May 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,059 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,920.22.

On Thursday, May 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 61,785 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $879,200.55.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,537 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $116,615.42.

Shares of DGICA opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $492.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $15.79.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DGICA. StockNews.com raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Donegal Group by 689.4% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 88,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 77,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Donegal Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

