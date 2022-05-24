Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) CRO Paul W. Jorgensen Purchases 15,000 Shares

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) CRO Paul W. Jorgensen purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.19 per share, with a total value of $482,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 197,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,363,190.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Doximity stock traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $31.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,580,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.22. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $107.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.87.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.17 million. Doximity had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 400.0% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 460.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

