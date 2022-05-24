Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) CRO Paul W. Jorgensen Purchases 15,000 Shares

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) CRO Paul W. Jorgensen purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.19 per share, with a total value of $482,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 197,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,363,190.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Doximity stock traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $31.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,580,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.22. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $107.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.87.
Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.17 million. Doximity had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 400.0% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 460.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.
About Doximity (Get Rating)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
