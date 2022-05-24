Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Barclays

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.11% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RDY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st.
RDY stock opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.59. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $47.88 and a 52 week high of $75.50.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY)
- CrowdStrike: A Cybersecurity Unicorn
- Time to Bid Low for Farfetch Stock
- Two Stocks You Shouldn’t Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Looks Sizzling Down Here
- Don’t Wait Too Long to Buy These 3 Mega Caps
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.