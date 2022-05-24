Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Barclays

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RDY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

RDY stock opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.59. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $47.88 and a 52 week high of $75.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.