Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DRXGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 700 ($8.81) to GBX 950 ($11.95) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 925 ($11.64) to GBX 1,150 ($14.47) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,050.00.

OTCMKTS DRXGF opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56. Drax Group has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

