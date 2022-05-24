DT Midstream (DTM) versus Its Competitors Financial Contrast

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Natural gas transmission” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare DT Midstream to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.7% of DT Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares DT Midstream and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DT Midstream 36.13% 8.28% 4.09% DT Midstream Competitors 13.71% 8.63% 3.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DT Midstream and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DT Midstream $840.00 million $307.00 million 17.23 DT Midstream Competitors $7.44 billion $612.05 million 23.98

DT Midstream’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than DT Midstream. DT Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

DT Midstream pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. DT Midstream pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.6% and pay out 128.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DT Midstream and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DT Midstream 1 3 5 0 2.44 DT Midstream Competitors 480 2402 2964 143 2.46

DT Midstream presently has a consensus target price of $56.86, indicating a potential upside of 3.70%. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies have a potential upside of 8.11%. Given DT Midstream’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DT Midstream has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

DT Midstream competitors beat DT Midstream on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

DT Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc. provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers; and collecting natural gas from points at or near customers' wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as offers compression, dehydration, gas treatment, water impoundment, water storage, water transportation, and sand mining services. It serves natural gas producers, local distribution companies, electric power generators, industrials, and national marketers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

