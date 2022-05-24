DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

DT Midstream Inc. is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems and compression, treatment and surface facilities. DT Midstream Inc. is based in DETROIT.

DTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Shares of NYSE DTM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,008. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $59.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.32.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.34 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in DT Midstream by 43.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,540,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,588,000 after purchasing an additional 467,413 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in DT Midstream by 79.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 21,563 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $680,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

