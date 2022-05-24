Dusk Group Limited (ASX:DSK) Insider John Joyce Purchases 10,000 Shares

Dusk Group Limited (ASX:DSK – Get Rating) insider John Joyce bought 10,000 shares of Dusk Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,030.00 ($15,624.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 27th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 3.72%. Dusk Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.09%.

Dusk Group Limited operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer that focuses on home fragrance products in Australia. It offers novelty, scented, scented pillar, unscented, taper, outdoor, tealight, and votive candles; candle holders, candle accessories, and wax melts; and home fragrance products, including diffusers, air purifiers, essential oils, reed diffusers, mood reed refills, incense products, fragrant oils, room and linen sprays, pillow mist, and fragrant gel gems.

