Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $3,277,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $257,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,222,250 shares of company stock worth $267,655,469 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,670,000.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.07.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

