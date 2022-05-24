DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Analysts forecast that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) will announce $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.02. DXC Technology reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DXC Technology.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 25.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,855,000 after buying an additional 3,329,558 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 45.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,800,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,397,000 after buying an additional 3,062,011 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,975,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,549,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,513,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DXC opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

