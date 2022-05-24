E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “N/A” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.29 ($13.07).

EOAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.77) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America set a €12.10 ($12.87) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.62) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.30) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.30) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

FRA:EOAN opened at €10.11 ($10.75) on Tuesday. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.13) and a one year high of €10.80 ($11.49). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.13.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

