Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Eagle Materials has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Eagle Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 9.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eagle Materials to earn $12.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.96. 416,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.24. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $114.55 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.82.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 154.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 110,972 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.42.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

