Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Truist Financial

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.42.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $125.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.82. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $114.55 and a 1-year high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $249,701,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,343,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,714,000 after acquiring an additional 65,753 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 61.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,442,000 after acquiring an additional 238,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 618,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,913,000 after acquiring an additional 79,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.