Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.42.

Eagle Materials stock traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.51. 336,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,689. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.03. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $114.55 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 811.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

