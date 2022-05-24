Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EXP. DA Davidson cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.42.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded up $3.66 on Monday, hitting $125.51. 336,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,689. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 811.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Materials (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.