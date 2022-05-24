Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.42.
NYSE EXP traded up $3.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,689. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.24. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $114.55 and a 52 week high of $169.15.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 811.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.
Eagle Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.
