East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $519.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) will report sales of $519.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $516.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $526.00 million. East West Bancorp posted sales of $444.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover East West Bancorp.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after buying an additional 86,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,183,000 after buying an additional 136,944 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,054,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,362,000 after buying an additional 179,461 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,026,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,123,000 after buying an additional 443,457 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,927,000 after buying an additional 1,088,300 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $93.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

About East West Bancorp (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.