East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $519.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) will report sales of $519.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $516.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $526.00 million. East West Bancorp posted sales of $444.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover East West Bancorp.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after buying an additional 86,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,183,000 after buying an additional 136,944 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,054,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,362,000 after buying an additional 179,461 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,026,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,123,000 after buying an additional 443,457 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,927,000 after buying an additional 1,088,300 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
East West Bancorp stock opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $93.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.42.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.
About East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
