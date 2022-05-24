Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Downgraded by Barclays

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $120.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ETN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.80.

Eaton stock opened at $136.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton has a 52-week low of $132.16 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,720,000 after buying an additional 213,582 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

