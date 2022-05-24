eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) CAO Sells $358,660.72 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,311,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,173,367. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.28 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

