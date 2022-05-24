Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Ebix has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of EBIX opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. Ebix has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $926.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $286.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.50 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Ebix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 56.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ebix during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ebix by 12.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ebix by 42.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Ebix during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

