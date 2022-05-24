Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

EBIX has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Ebix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

EBIX traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.98. The company had a trading volume of 244,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,580. Ebix has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.63. The company has a market cap of $926.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 2.47.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $286.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.50 million. Ebix had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ebix by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 95.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 135,254 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 26.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ebix by 7.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

