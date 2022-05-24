ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Director Purchases C$88,363.50 in Stock

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) Director Karen Lynne Martin acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.89 per share, with a total value of C$88,363.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$598,839.44.

Shares of ECN Capital stock traded down C$0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 1.17. ECN Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$12.24.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$87.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.5083056 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Standpoint Research upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.60.

About ECN Capital (Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.