Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $611.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) will report sales of $611.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $613.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $609.20 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $573.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.
In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,616,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,869,000 after acquiring an additional 222,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after acquiring an additional 153,278 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,128,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,724,000 after purchasing an additional 115,360 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,940,000 after purchasing an additional 93,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,115,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE EPC opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.89. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $51.86.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.
About Edgewell Personal Care (Get Rating)
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
