Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.38-$2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.57.
Shares of EPC opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.89. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 27.65%.
In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,702,000 after acquiring an additional 135,214 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 12.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 64.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,941,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.
About Edgewell Personal Care (Get Rating)
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
