Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.38-$2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.57.

Shares of EPC opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.89. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,702,000 after acquiring an additional 135,214 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 12.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 64.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,941,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

