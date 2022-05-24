Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 24.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ EWTX traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.66. 2,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,688. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $29.75. The company has a market capitalization of $330.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of -0.11.

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 10,800 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $80,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 138,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $994,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,497,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,316,657.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.