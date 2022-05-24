Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given New $8.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 21.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

NASDAQ EDIT traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 17,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,700. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $696.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.06.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.88% and a negative net margin of 721.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. State Street Corp boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,480,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,431 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 2,783.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 988,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,355,000 after acquiring an additional 841,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,183,000 after acquiring an additional 675,300 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $13,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine (Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.