Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Director R David Hoover Acquires 10,000 Shares

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

R David Hoover also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00.

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.17. 4,479,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,751,829. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

