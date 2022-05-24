Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Analysts expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health posted sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year sales of $4.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.09. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,910.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

