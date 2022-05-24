Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.35.

ECIFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Electricité de France from €10.00 ($10.64) to €9.00 ($9.57) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. AlphaValue downgraded Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electricité de France from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Electricité de France from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

OTCMKTS ECIFY opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. Electricité de France has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0399 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.12%.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

