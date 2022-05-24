Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,325.63 ($16.68).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,300 ($16.36) to GBX 1,350 ($16.99) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,110 ($13.97) to GBX 1,060 ($13.34) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of ECM stock opened at GBX 1,047 ($13.17) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,044 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,096.38. Electrocomponents has a 12-month low of GBX 839.50 ($10.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,276 ($16.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

