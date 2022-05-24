Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells $543,017.28 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total value of $543,017.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,669 shares in the company, valued at $14,816,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $1,226,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $1,285,800.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total value of $1,301,600.00.

NASDAQ EA traded up $2.91 on Tuesday, reaching $136.68. 4,918,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512,316. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.63). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EA. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

