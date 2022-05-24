Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $133.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $148.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $1,301,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,889. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.7% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,118 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 164,744 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $20,854,000 after buying an additional 20,758 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 105,609 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after buying an additional 12,766 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 746,716 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $94,481,000 after buying an additional 11,617 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

