Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.05-$7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90 billion-$8.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.02 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.16-$0.27 EPS.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $133.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.65. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $148.93. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.54.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $104,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total value of $1,301,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,889 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after buying an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,994 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $175,469,000 after buying an additional 31,091 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,283,292 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $162,347,000 after buying an additional 192,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,099 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $96,983,000 after buying an additional 179,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

