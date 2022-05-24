Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.05-$7.15 EPS.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $133.77 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $148.93. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.54.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $399,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,700 shares of company stock worth $5,770,889. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 410 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.