Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Lowered to $87.00 at Barclays

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.42.

EMR opened at $84.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.11.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

